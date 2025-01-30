Airplane crash in the USA — the media published a full list of athletes who were on board

Rescuers work at the site of the American Airlines plane crash. Photo: REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A civilian airliner and a military helicopter collided in the skies over the United States. It happened near the Ronald Reagan Airport in Washington, DC.

Russian media have published a preliminary list of athletes who were on board the American Airlines plane, according to the portal Novyny.LIVE.

The journalists write that most of the skaters on board were children of Russian migrants. They were taking part in the 2025 U.S. Figure Skating Championships.

The rescue operation. Photo: REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Full list of Russian skaters who were on board:

Andrew Torgashev;

Maksym Naumov;

Alisa Efimova;

Mikhail Mitrofanov;

Katie Macbeth;

Daniel Parkman

Cristina Carreira;

Anthony Ponomarenko;

Alexei Shchepetov;

Annabel Morozova;

Artem Markelov;

Anton Spiridonov;

Daniil Savelyev;

Jeffrey Chen.

The U.S. Figure Skating Association noted that U.S. citizens Spencer Lane, Gina Khan, Franco Aparicio, and sisters Everly and Alidia Livingston were also on board.

Previously, President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the horrible crash expressed his condolences to the victims and their families.

Earlier, on January 28, an Air Busan passenger plane caught fire at Gimhae International Airport in South Korea. Four people were injured as a result.