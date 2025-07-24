WWE Icon Hulk Hogan dies at 71 — what happened?

American actor and wrestler Hulk Hogan. Photo: Reuters

The legendary American actor and wrestler Hulk Hogan has passed away. The 71-year-old was one of the most famous wrestlers.

The news was reported by TMZ and Reuters.

Details on the death of wrestler Hulk Hogan

According to media reports, the legendary wrestler died on Thursday, July 24.

Doctors arrived at his home after receiving a call about a cardiac arrest. He lived in Clearwater, Florida. Numerous police cars and ambulances were parked near his estate.

A few weeks ago, there were rumors that Hulk Hogan was in a coma. His wife denied these rumors, saying that he had a strong heart and was simply recovering from surgery.

Last month, the press reported that Hogan was experiencing serious health issues.

What is known about Hulk Hogan, the actor and wrestler?

Hulk Hogan, whose real name is Terry Gene Bollea, is a famous American wrestler, actor, and showman. He was born in Augusta, Georgia on August 11, 1953 to a construction foreman and a housewife and dance teacher.

Gogan was known for his bright personality, massive physique, and his signature light horseshoe-shaped mustache and bandanas. He is widely recognized as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time, the most famous wrestling star in the world, and the most popular wrestler of the 1980s.

He was at his most popular in the mid-1980s in the WWF and in the late 1990s in the WCW. In 2005, he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. He is a 12-time world heavyweight champion.

Hogan was also a musician who spent ten years playing bass guitar in several Florida rock bands. He pursued his education at Hillsborough Community College and the University of South Florida. However, after music gigs started interfering with his studies, he dropped out of the University of South Florida. In 1976, Hogan and two local musicians formed a band called Ruckus. In his spare time, he trained at Hector's Gym in the Tampa Bay area, where he started weightlifting.

