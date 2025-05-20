Kimmich was named the best player of the season by SofaScore

Lamine Yamal and Raphinha. Photo: Reuters

Currently, the most likely contenders for the 2025 Ballon d'Or are Ousmane Dembélé (PSG), Raphinha and Lamine Yamal (both Barcelona). All three of them performed well in the Champions League and their respective leagues.

At the same time, the authoritative statistical portal SofaScore named another player as the best.

Who was named the best footballer of the season?

SofaScore analysts have named Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich of Bayern Munich as the best player of the season.

🏆 | Player of the Season



Joshua Kimmich in the 2024/25 Bundesliga:



👕 33 appearances

👌 119.2 touches p/g (🥇)

⚽️ 3 goals

🅰️ 6 assists

📮 10.54 xA (🥈)

🎁 16 big chances created

🔑 84 key passes (🥈)

👟 96.5 accurate passes p/g (🥇)

⏩ 16.2 passes into final third p/g (🥇)

The German footballer played a key role in Bayern's championship triumph, playing 33 matches for the club, scoring three goals, and providing seven assists. Kimmich's average rating was 7.91, which was the highest.

In all tournaments of the season, Kimmich played 50 matches, adding five more assists to his tally.

As for Kimmich, it was noted that the player was equally effective in the midfield and at right-back, demonstrating leadership and high game intelligence.

