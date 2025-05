Кімміх став найкращим гравцем сезону за версією SofaScore

🏆 | Player of the Season



Joshua Kimmich in the 2024/25 Bundesliga:



👕 33 appearances

👌 119.2 touches p/g (🥇)

⚽️ 3 goals

🅰️ 6 assists

📮 10.54 xA (🥈)

🎁 16 big chances created

🔑 84 key passes (🥈)

👟 96.5 accurate passes p/g (🥇)

⏩ 16.2 passes into final third p/g (🥇)

✅… pic.twitter.com/JQUt42TFpO