Forthcoming F1 movie with Brad Pitt and Javier Bardem — Official trailer released

Brad Pitt. A still from the trailer for the movie F1. Photo: YouTube screenshot

Fans of the Formula One World Championship will receive a long-awaited gift — a sports movie starring Brad Pitt and Javier Bardem.

The official trailer for the movie is already available on YouTube.

What is the movie F1 about?

Brad Pitt stars as a former race car driver who is forced to retire from the most prestigious circuit racing championship after a serious accident. His character, Sonny Hayes, suffers from mental problems and loses faith in the future, but he receives an offer to return to professional racing. He must perform for a famous team that is betting on a promising young driver and is looking for an experienced partner for him.

Javier Bardem and Brad Pitt. A still from the trailer for the movie F1. Photo: YouTube screenshot

The movie, directed by Joseph Kosinski (Tron: Legacy, Top Gun: Maverick), features all the representatives of real F1 teams. Legendary drivers such as Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, Fernando Alonso and other athletes will also appear in the film. Brad Pitt's co-stars on the set are Damson Idris (Astral) and Javier Bardem (No Country for Old Men).

Brad Pitt driving a car. A still from the trailer of the movie F1. Photo: YouTube screenshot

It is known that Pitt and Idris learned to drive real cars before filming. True, these were F2 and F3 cars, but the actors gained the necessary experience.

The international premiere of the $300 million worth F1 movie, is scheduled for June 25, 2025.

