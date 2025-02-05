Mudryk and the second doping test — When will the results be available?

Mykhailo Mudryk on the stadium's rostrum. Photo: instagram.com/team_mmudryk/

Ukraine midfielder Mykhailo Mudryk still faces a lengthy suspension. The player could be banned for four years.

According to TaToTake, journalist Mykhailo Spivakovskyi reports on the current situation.

In mid-January, it was reported that the results of Mykhailo Mudryk's second test for the presence of the banned substance meldonium had already been received, and allegedly, they were negative. This means the Chelsea winger is cleared to return to training, with plans to return to the field in early February.

Mykhailo Mudryk in the Ukrainian national team. Photo: YouTube screenshot

Truth about the second test

According to information from Spivakovskyi, Mudryk is still unaware of the results of his second doping test. The journalist contacted a representative from the player’s close circle and confirmed that the rumors turned out to be fake. Currently, there are no results from the B sample.

The information about the results of the meldonium test might be released in mid-February. Experts claim that there is very little chance that the results will be negative. The only hope is that the amount of the substance in Mudryk's blood will be lower than the first test result. If so, the suspension will be shorter than four years.

In the 2024/2025 season, Mudryk managed to play 13 matches for Chelsea across all competitions, scoring 3 goals and providing 4 assists.

