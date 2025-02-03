Sergio Ramos has found a new club that will pay him a solid salary

Sergio Ramos is training. Photo: instagram.com/sergioramos/

The Mexican club Monterrey has offered a contract to the famous player. Sergio Ramos will return to professional football six months after the end of his contract with Sevilla.

According to the journalist Nicolo Scira, Ramos will sign a contract that guarantees him a solid paycheck.

Sergio Ramos, the former center back for the Spanish national team, Real Madrid and Sevilla, never finished his career. He has been without a club for six months and has been keeping fit on his own. The player has a huge mansion with a swimming pool, a gym and a small soccer field. He worked there during negotiations with other clubs.

Sergio Ramos in the gym. Photo: instagram.com/sergioramos/

Details of Ramos' contract

Six months ago, Sevilla was ready to continue working with the player, but the club failed to meet his salary demands. For six months, Ramos negotiated with representatives of various championships and finally agreed to become a Monterrey player.

Ramos has already flown to Mexico to sign a contract with his new club. He will join Monterrey as a free agent. The contract runs until the end of 2025. The player's salary will be €4 million, excluding bonuses.

After 5 games, Monterrey is ranked 10th in the Mexican Liga. The team is coached by former Argentina defender Martin Demichelis and features former Real Madrid player Sergio Canales and Lucas Ocampos, who recently scored for Sevilla.

