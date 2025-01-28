Usyk and Fury — the movie version of the fight has been published

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury. Photo: Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

A month has passed since the rematch between Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk and British Tyson Fury. But details of the fight continue to appear in the media.

A cinematic version of the fight between Usyk and Fury has appeared online, according to the portal Novyny.LIVE.

It was published by The Ring magazine. And it's much more spectacular than most boxing movies you've ever seen.

Usyk vs. Fury fight

The rematch between the Ukrainian and the British took place on December 21, 2024 in Saudi Arabia.

As a result of the fight, Oleksandr Usyk won by unanimous decision of the judges.

After the fight Usyk was challenged by the British Daniel Dubois, and there are active rumors that this fight will be the next in the career of the Ukrainian.

