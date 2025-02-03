Mudryk's disqualification — when will the result of the second test be announced?

Mykhailo Mudryk before the match. Photo: instagram.com/mudrykvision/

At the end of January, it was announced that Ukraine midfielder Mykhailo Mudryk's second drug test had come back negative. However, it was too early for fans to celebrate, as it turned out to be just a rumor.

It is already known when the footballer's B-test result will be ready, according to the portal Novyny.LIVE.

A week ago, a journalist from Sport News Today reported that Mykhailo Mudryk's B test was negative. According to the insider, the player plans to return to training and matches as soon as possible.

What is known about Mudryk's second test

However, officials have not confirmed this information. Neither Mykhailo Mudryk nor the Chelsea management spoke about the repeated drug test of the player.

Earlier, Ukrainian journalists reported that the results of the second test for banned substances in the player's system would be available only in mid-February. A negative result is not expected.

Mudryk's main hope is that the second test will show a lower level of meldonium in Mykhailo's blood. If not, he could be disqualified for up to four years. The official result of Mykhailo Mudryk's second drug test could be announced next week.

