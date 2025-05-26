Ronaldo leaves Al Nassr and returns to Europe

Cristiano Ronaldo during the match. Photo: instagram.com/cristiano/

Cristiano Ronaldo is officially returning to European football, having completed his chapter at Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr. The decision of the legendary Portuguese has already been confirmed by his inner circle.

Ronaldo made this decision at the age of 40, wanting to finish his career at the level where it began — in the European top leagues, according to El Gol Digital.

Advertisement

Al Nassr leader Cristiano Ronaldo has already played 37 matches at the club level in the 2024/2025 season, scoring 32 goals and making 3 assists. He does not hide the fact that he is not going to retire. The information that the 40-year-old footballer will leave Saudi Arabia has already been confirmed.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates a goal with his teammates. Photo: instagram.com/cristiano/

Why is Ronaldo returning to Europe?

Cristiano is motivated not only by his nostalgia for the Champions League but also by the desire to be closer to his family and the fans who have been waiting for his return. The contract with the new club has already been agreed, but the team name has not yet been disclosed.

The club is expected to make an official announcement in the near future. In the meantime, fans around the world are discussing possible options: from Sporting to the return to Real Madrid or Juventus.

Ronaldo pursues two ambitious goals at once. The Portuguese footballer wants to play with his eldest son in an official match and also take part in the national team at the 2026 World Cup.

As a reminder, the authoritative statistical portal SofaScore named the best player of the season. It was the Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich of Bayern Munich.