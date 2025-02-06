Ronaldo dances on his birthday but not with his wife — video

Cristiano Ronaldo during a soccer match. Photo: REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

The legendary Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated his 40th birthday yesterday, February 5. It seems that the celebration was a lot of fun.

Photos and videos of the party that Ronaldo organized in honor of his birthday have been posted on social media, according to Novyny.LIVE.

The Portuguese's celebration was attended by people close and dear to him. There were also guests from his current club, Saudi Arabia's Al Nasr.

How Ronaldo celebrated his birthday

The celebration took place in a large restaurant. In addition to family and friends, representatives from Al Nasr attended and presented the Portuguese with a giant cake.

Ronaldo was in a good mood and literally danced while blowing out the candles while Rauw Alejandro sang Happy Birthday.

In general, there was a lot of dancing. The football legend's dance with his mother became very popular among Cristiano's fans.

Cristiano Ronaldo dancing with his Mom. ❤️pic.twitter.com/ieOZSsIYmY — TCR. (@TCR_Video) February 5, 2025

Earlier, Cristiano Ronaldo set the record of scoring 923 goals and later said that he considers himself the greatest player in history, claiming to have a more complete skill set than Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona.