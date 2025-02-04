Ronaldo's double for Al-Nasr — better than Messi and Maradona

Cristiano Ronaldo. Photo: Reuters

In the AFC Champions League, the seventh round took place. Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr hosted Al-Wasl at home.

Ronaldo started the match and scored a brace, bringing his career tally to 922 and 923 goals, as reported by the portal Novyny.LIVE portal.

Cristiano Ronaldo in a game against Al Wasl. Photo: Reuters

Ronaldo's new records

In the previous match, Al-Nassr secured a 4-0 victory.

The opening goal came in the 25th minute from midfielder Abdulmajeed Al-Sulaiheem. Ronaldo doubled the lead in the 44th minute.

In the second half, Cristiano completed his brace in the 78th minute, and Mohammed Al-Fatil sealed the win in the 88th minute.

With this brace, Ronaldo's career goal tally reached 923, making it a perfect gift for himself ahead of his 40th birthday on February 5.

Notably, Ronaldo has played 89 matches for Al-Nassr, scoring 81 goals and providing 19 assists.

Cristiano Ronaldo after scoring a goal in the game against Al Wasl. Photo: Reuters

Ronaldo later stated that he considers himself the greatest player in history, claiming to have a more complete skill set than Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona.

The Portuguese star highlighted that he surpasses them in heading ability, free kicks, speed, physical strength, and jumping, adding that he has never seen a footballer better than himself.

"Many people like Messi and Maradona, and I respect that, but I am the most complete of them all. I am the greatest player in history. No one surpasses me… I have excellent heading ability, I take free kicks well, I am fast, strong, and I jump high," Ronaldo declared.

