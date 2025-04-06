The Smashing Machine release date — Sports drama staring The Rock and Ukrainian boxer Usyk

Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk. Photo: instagram.com/usykaa

Another sports drama is being filmed in Hollywood — The Smashing Machine, a sports drama starring The Rock and Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk.

The filming was announced back in December 2023, Tribuna.com reports the release date.

Usyk in the movie

The movie is based on the life and career of former American wrestler and two-time UFC heavyweight champion Mark Kerr. He will be played by the famous Hollywood actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

In this movie, Oleksandr Usyk plays the role of one of the most famous Ukrainian mixed martial arts fighters, Ihor Vovchanin.

The Ukrainian has previously commented on his participation in the filming. He emphasized that he had been dreaming about movies since childhood.

"The Rock is an incredible person. So is everyone who took part in the filming process. They are true professionals. Will the movie be sad? No, it's a good movie. After all, good movies are always about emotions," Usyk said.

The Smashing Machine is scheduled to premiere in the US on October 3, 2025.

