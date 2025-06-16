Іконка - підтримати ЗСУ Підтримати ЗСУ
Barcelona looks to sign star for Champions League ambitions

Publication time 16 June 2025 16:41
Nico Williams to move to Barcelona — clubs are preparing a transfer
Nico Williams (left) before the match of the Spanish national team. Photo: Reuters/Kai Pfaffenbach
Ключові моменти What is known about the negotiations? Who is Nico Williams and why are top clubs after him?

The transfer window has officially opened in Europe, and top clubs are preparing for an active summer on the market. Catalan giants Barcelona are eyeing one of the brightest wingers in European football and the Spanish national team.

Nico Williams has expressed his desire to join the Blaugrana, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The winger is under contract with Athletic Bilbao until the summer of 2027, and his transfer value is estimated at around €70 million. Due to financial constraints, Barcelona cannot complete the deal in a single payment, but the player is reportedly willing to make concessions to facilitate the move.

What is known about the negotiations?

Nico maintains warm relations with many Barcelona players, as they play together on the national team. According to a source, he personally asked Athletic's management not to interfere with the transfer, as he wants to win trophies with the Catalan club. His representatives have already met with Barça's sporting director, Deco, and the meeting went well. The Catalans intend to offer an installment plan.

Nico Williams
Nico Williams in a Nations League match. Photo: Reuters/Annegret Hilse

Who is Nico Williams and why are top clubs after him?

A product of Athletic Bilbao’s academy, Nico Williams is considered one of the most promising footballers in Spain. He rose to prominence thanks to his explosive pace, precise dribbling, and ability to create chances from the wing. Nico has become a key part of Spain’s starting lineup, and every appearance he makes sparks conversation across the European football scene.

Top clubs like Arsenal, Liverpool, Juventus, and others have shown interest in Williams. His versatility allows him to play on both flanks, while his maturity and composure make him one of the most valuable young talents on the market. Despite the growing attention, he remains focused and continues to develop in Bilbao.

Earlier, it was reported that Lamine Yamal became the most expensive football player in the world.

Also, Manchester City is strengthening its attacking line ahead of the new season. The English giants have agreed to the transfer of French midfielder Rayan Cherki from Lyon.

 

sport football football transfer Barcelona Nico Williams Athletic Bilbao
Ivan Krutogorov - editor
Author
Ivan Krutogorov
