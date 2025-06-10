Transfermarkt lists Yamal as the most expensive football player in the world

Lamine Yamal. Photo: Reuters

Seventeen-year-old Spanish soccer star Lamine Yamal of Barcelona has become a sensation in the world of soccer. At his age, he is a contender for the 2025 Ballon d'Or.

Following the latest updates, the authoritative statistical portal Transfermarkt recognized Yamal as the world's most expensive player.

Lamine Yamal. Photo: Reuters

Yamal is much more expensive than diamonds

After the latest update, analysts have valued the player at €200 million. Back in January, he was worth €180 million.

In January 2024, when Yamal was 16 years old, his value was €60 million.

Next in the ranking are three players valued at €180 million: Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham, Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, and PSG forward Kylian Mbappé.

Completing the top five is Real Madrid winger Vinícius Júnior, valued at €170 million.

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka is worth €150 million, Pedri from Barcelona — €140 million, Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen) — €140 million, Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich) — €140 million, and Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) — €130 million.

