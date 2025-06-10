Video
Main Sport Yamal became the most expensive football player in the world

Publication time 10 June 2025 19:25
Transfermarkt lists Yamal as the most expensive football player in the world
Lamine Yamal. Photo: Reuters

Seventeen-year-old Spanish soccer star Lamine Yamal of Barcelona has become a sensation in the world of soccer. At his age, he is a contender for the 2025 Ballon d'Or.

Following the latest updates, the authoritative statistical portal Transfermarkt recognized Yamal as the world's most expensive player.

Lamine Yamal
Yamal is much more expensive than diamonds

After the latest update, analysts have valued the player at €200 million. Back in January, he was worth €180 million.

In January 2024, when Yamal was 16 years old, his value was €60 million.

Next in the ranking are three players valued at €180 million: Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham, Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, and PSG forward Kylian Mbappé.

Completing the top five is Real Madrid winger Vinícius Júnior, valued at €170 million.

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka is worth €150 million, Pedri from Barcelona — €140 million, Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen) — €140 million, Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich) — €140 million, and Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) — €130 million.

Earlier, we wrote that Manchester City is strengthening its attacking line ahead of the new season. The English giants have agreed to the transfer of French midfielder Rayan Cherki from Lyon.

Earlier, we wrote that Cristiano Ronaldo is officially returning to European football, having completed his chapter at Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr. 

football Kylian Mbappé Jude Bellingham Bukayo Saka Vinícius Júnior Lamine Yamal
Igor Terziy - editor
Author
Igor Terziy
