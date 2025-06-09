Man City sign a £34 million French hotshot Rayan Cherki

Rayan Cherki (left) in a match against Germany. Photo: Reuters/Heiko Becker

Manchester City is strengthening its attacking line ahead of the new season. The English giants have agreed to the transfer of French midfielder Rayan Cherki from Lyon.

According to journalist David Ornstein, the deal is worth £34 million (about €40 million).

Cherki is preparing to sign a contract with Manchester City. The star of the Paris Olympics will sign a five-year contract with the new club. The 20-year-old will arrive at the team's training facility in the coming days. After passing a medical examination, he will be introduced to fans as the club's newest player.

What is known about the new transfer of Manchester City

If the transfer is finalized in time, the young Frenchman could make his debut with the team at the FIFA Club World Cup. The tournament will start in the United States, with Manchester City participating as the 2022/2023 Champions League winner.

Rayan Cherki with the players of the French national team. Photo: Reuters

Last season, Rayan Cherki was one of Lyon's best players. He scored 12 goals and had 20 assists in 44 matches across all competitions. The young footballer has also made his debut with the French senior national team. After the match, he received praise from experts and the coaching staff.

His contract with the French club was supposed to last until 2026, but his ambitions and interest from top clubs changed the trajectory of his career.

