Mike McCallum answers questions. Photo: YouTube screenshot

Mike McCallum, the former world champion boxer who won titles in three weight categories, died at the age of 69. The US police are investigating the incident.

Advertisement

Jamaican Minister of Culture Olivia Grange announced his death on Facebook.

According to preliminary reports, the incident occurred in Las Vegas. McCallum felt sick on the way to the gym and pulled over to the side of the road. Police found him unconscious and later pronounced him dead.

Mike McCallum during an interview. Photo: YouTube screenshot

According to local sources, the former champion did not report any serious health problems, but he has made fewer public appearances in recent months.

What is known about Mike McCallum?

The former champion fought 55 times in his professional career, winning 49 fights (36 by knockout), losing five times, and drawing once. He fought from 1981 to 1997 and is remembered for his cold-blooded pressure style and brilliant technical ability.

McCallum held WBA titles in the middleweight and light heavyweight divisions. In 2003, he was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame.

As a reminder, Cristiano Ronaldo is officially returning to European football, having completed his chapter at Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr. The decision of the legendary Portuguese has already been confirmed by his inner circle.