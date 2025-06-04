Nations League — Ronaldo cannot help Portugal in the match with Germany

Cristiano Ronaldo with the Portuguese national team. Photo: instagram.com/cristiano/

One of the most highly anticipated matches of the Nations League will take place in Munich on Wednesday, June 4. The Portuguese national team will face Germany in the tournament's semifinals.

According to the portal Novyny.LIVE, the game will take place at the Allianz Arena stadium and start at 9:00 p.m. local time.

Portugal won the first Nations League in 2019. They have made it to the semifinals again after confidently passing the group stage. Germany has reached the top four for the first time and now has a real opportunity to play in the final of their home tournament.

Cristiano Ronaldo with fans. Photo: instagram.com/cristiano/

Both teams are approaching the match with high expectations. A victory will give them a chance to compete for the title in the final on June 8 in Munich.

Ronaldo will not play for the Portuguese national team

However, the "Lusitanians" will have to do without their captain. Cristiano Ronaldo sustained an injury during the morning training session on match day and will not take the field. The team’s medical staff decided not to risk the veteran’s health and granted him rest.

Ronaldo was determined to play in the match and help his team in one of the most important matches of the year. However, the injury was more serious than expected, so the coaching staff decided to play it safe.

Cristiano has scored 128 goals in 206 matches with the Portuguese national team. He is the all-time leading scorer in international soccer history and holds the record for the most goals scored at the national team level.

