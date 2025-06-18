Іконка - підтримати ЗСУ Підтримати ЗСУ
Main Sport Corey Perry loses fifth Stanley Cup Final in six years

Publication time 18 June 2025 11:08
Corey Perry loses fifth Stanley Cup Final since 2020 — a heartbreaking record for the NHL veteran
Corey Perry during the match. Photo: Reuters/Walter Tychnowicz
Ключові моменти Who cursed Perry?

The Stanley Cup Final has concluded in Game 6, with the Florida Panthers confidently defeating the Edmonton Oilers 5–1 to defend their title.

This marks a second consecutive Stanley Cup win for the Sunrise, Florida-based team, according to Novyny.LIVE.

But beyond the Panthers’ triumph, fans were also focused on another storyline — the tragic cycle of 40-year-old forward Corey Perry, who has now lost his fifth Stanley Cup Final in the past six years.

Who cursed Perry?

Since 2020, the Canadian veteran has appeared in the Finals with four different teams — and came up short each time. He lost with the Dallas Stars (2020), Montreal Canadiens (2021), Tampa Bay Lightning (2022), and Edmonton Oilers (2024) — and now again in 2025. All within six consecutive seasons.

Corey Perry
Corey Perry lost another final. Photo: Reuters/Sergei Belski

Hockey fans consider it one of the most heartbreaking individual records in modern NHL history. Perry remains one of the league’s most respected veterans, but the Cup continues to slip through his fingers at the last moment.

On social media, fans have dubbed him the "cursed finalist." And while his experience and fighting spirit continue to inspire, many are now asking: will he ever break this streak of heartbreak?

sport NHL hockey Stanley Cup Едмонтон Ойлерз
Ivan Krutogorov - editor
Author
Ivan Krutogorov
