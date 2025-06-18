Corey Perry during the match. Photo: Reuters/Walter Tychnowicz

The Stanley Cup Final has concluded in Game 6, with the Florida Panthers confidently defeating the Edmonton Oilers 5–1 to defend their title.

This marks a second consecutive Stanley Cup win for the Sunrise, Florida-based team, according to Novyny.LIVE.

Advertisement

But beyond the Panthers’ triumph, fans were also focused on another storyline — the tragic cycle of 40-year-old forward Corey Perry, who has now lost his fifth Stanley Cup Final in the past six years.

Who cursed Perry?

Since 2020, the Canadian veteran has appeared in the Finals with four different teams — and came up short each time. He lost with the Dallas Stars (2020), Montreal Canadiens (2021), Tampa Bay Lightning (2022), and Edmonton Oilers (2024) — and now again in 2025. All within six consecutive seasons.

Corey Perry lost another final. Photo: Reuters/Sergei Belski

Hockey fans consider it one of the most heartbreaking individual records in modern NHL history. Perry remains one of the league’s most respected veterans, but the Cup continues to slip through his fingers at the last moment.

On social media, fans have dubbed him the "cursed finalist." And while his experience and fighting spirit continue to inspire, many are now asking: will he ever break this streak of heartbreak?

Previously, we reported that FC Barcelona may sign one of Europe’s top wingers and Spanish national team stars.

We also reported that 17-year-old Barça talent Lamine Yamal is now the most valuable footballer in the world.