UEFA Champions League trophey. Photo: Reuters/Denis Balibouse

From the beginning of the next season, the rules of UEFA Champions League matches may change affecting rules of the games, The Guardian reports.

The Union of European Football Players and many European clubs insist on an important change in the rules of Champions League matches, thus starting from the 2025/2026 season, the duration of European Cup matches may change.

Thiago Alcantara helps to conduct the draw for the Champions League playoffs. Photo: Reuters/Denis Balibouse

New format of CL matches

Discussions are underway regarding new changes to the Champions League regulations. Next season, a rule may be approved that teams will no longer play extra time.

If the match ends in a draw, the teams will proceed directly to a penalty shootout. This measure is intended to reduce the physical strain on players. Every year, the number of matches they play continues to increase. For instance, in the main stage of the Champions League, teams now play eight matches instead of six.

Clubs and unions are asking UEFA to introduce a new rule that will allow players to reduce their workload and thus avoid injuries. If the change comes into effect, it will also affect other European cup tournaments.

Earlier, the draw for the first round of this year's Champions League playoffs was held in Nyon, Switzerland. For the first time, Europe's premier club tournament features a new format.

