CL draw results — Man City vs Real Madrid and other playoff matchups

The Champions League draw. Photo: REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

The draw for the first round of this year's Champions League playoffs was held in Nyon, Switzerland. For the first time, Europe's premier club tournament features a new format.

The headline clash of the Champions League Round of 16 will be the matches between England's Manchester City and Spain's Real Madrid, according to Novyny.LIVE.

However, there are several other interesting matchups at this stage of the playoffs. Most of the matches are expected to be full of intrigue.

Champions League draw results. Photo: REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Champions League draw results

At this stage of the playoffs, fans will witness a French confrontation between Brest and PSG.

Belgian side Brugge will face Ruslan Malinovsky's former team, Atalanta.

Italian club Juventus will test their mettle against Dutch team PSV.

Anatoly Trubin and his Benfica will take on Alexander Golovin and his Monaco.

Portuguese side Sporting will battle Borussia Dortmund for a spot in the next stage.

Scottish team Celtic will face Bayern Munich in a tough challenge.

Dutch Feyenoord will meet Italian giants AC Milan.

The Round of 16 matches will take place on February 11-12 and 18-19.

Previously, we wrote that Liverpool's head coach Arne Slot wants to change the team's lineup for the last match of the Champions League main stage.

Earlier, Portuguese Benfica ready to negotiate the sale of several team players including Ukrainian goalkeeper.