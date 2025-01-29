Trubin is interested in one of the best clubs in the Premier League

Anatoliy Trubin is training in Portugal. Photo: instagram.com/anatoliytrubin81/

The management of the Portuguese Benfica is preparing to negotiate the sale of several players of the Portuguese team. One of them is Ukraine's goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin.

Clubs from different countries are interested in the young footballer, reports Daily Mail.

Anatoliy Trubin has been one of the leaders of the Portuguese Benfica for the second season. However, the club does not seek to retain the Ukrainian player in any way. The president and sporting director of the Eagles will consider offers to sell any player of the team.

Which clubs are interested in signing Trubin?

Manchester United remain the main contenders for the Ukrainian goalkeeper's signature. New Red Devils boss Ruben Amorim has been unhappy with the performance of the team's goalkeepers, who are set to be sold in the summer transfer window. Anatoly Trubin will be one of the new arrivals at MU.

Benfica expect to receive at least 45 million euros for the Ukrainian. According to the terms of the agreement with Shakhtar, the Donetsk club will receive 40% of the money the Portuguese side receive from the sale of Trubin. Manchester United are not bothered by the high fee, but the English club want Benfica to make concessions in the deal.

It is also known that teams from the Italian and German championships are interested in Trubin's services, but it is not known which clubs are involved.

