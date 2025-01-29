Slot admits Liverpool have lost almost their entire squad ahead of CL clash

Coach Arne Slot and player Trent Alexander-Arnold. Photo: Reuters/Phil Noble

Liverpool's head coach Arne Slot wants to change the team's lineup for the last match of the Champions League main stage. The English team will face PSV in the Netherlands.

Slot will not release almost all the players of the main squad on the field, reports Daily Mail.

PSV host Liverpool in the 8th round of the Champions League on Wednesday 29 January. The English side's head coach has left 12 of the Reds' stars out of his squad for the game.

Mohamed Salah celebrates a goal. Photo: Reuters/Phil Noble

Who won't play for Liverpool

Arne Slot's men are top of the Champions League standings after seven games. PSV will be without Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Allison, Alexis McAllister, Ryan Gravenberch, Luis Diaz, Dominic Soboslai and Ibrahima Konate, who did not fly to Eindhoven. Curtis Jones, Diogo Jota and Joe Gomez were also absent from the pre-match training session.

Liverpool are one point away from winning the Champions League and securing the maximum 24 points from 8 matches. However, Arne Slot is reluctant to risk his first-choice players in pursuit of this goal, with the Reds competing for honours in a number of tournaments at the same time.

To recap, Oleksandriya strengthened its squad with a well-known Ukrainian footballer in the fight against Dynamo and Shakhtar.

The former Dynamo captain frankly admitted why he will not return to Kyiv.

Patrick Van Leeuwen may leave Metalist 1925, as explained by the club.

The terms of Heorhiy Bushchan's contract with Al Shabab have become known, as well as who the goalkeeper took with him to Saudi Arabia.