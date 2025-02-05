Yaroslava Maguchikh surprised everyone with an unusual training session before the start of the winter season

Yaroslava Maguchikh. Photo: instagram.com/rosya_dp

Yaroslava Maguchikh, Paris 2024 Olympic champion and world record holder in the high jump, will start her winter season on February 6. She had a long break after winning the Diamond League final.

In preparation for the season, Yaroslava sometimes had unusual training sessions. The father of Yaroslava's fiancé, Serhiy Stepanov, posted a video of one of them on Instagram.

It is worth noting that on February 6, Maguchikh will compete at the UdinJump tournament in Italy, which she previously won in 2021.

How Maguchikh surprised vacationers

The Ukrainian high jumper rested and then prepared for the winter season on the coast of Tenerife in Spain.

Along with other athletes from Ukraine, the 23-year-old champion visited Jardin Beach.

Stepanov's father filmed the athlete standing on a bridge, doing cartwheels and burying her feet in the sand.

Vacationers on the beach kept their eyes on the Ukrainians doing acrobatic exercises.

