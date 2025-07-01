Historic first robot football match kicks off in Beijing

Androids are playing football. Screenshot from video

The historic football match took place in Beijing: four teams of humanoid robots played the first full 3-on-3 match without human participation. It was an important milestone in the development of autonomous systems and AI.

The competition took place in the specially equipped stadium, according to The Guardian.

Each team took to the field with three robots equipped with camera sensors and decision-making algorithms. The matches consisted of two 10-minute halves, and the final score was 5:3 in favor of the Tsinghua University team.

Football match between androids. Screenshot from video

They fell, but they did not give up

The robots demonstrated impressive agility and understanding of the game, but often fell and even got "injured." Several machines had to be carried off the field on stretchers.

The organizers emphasized that such events help test not only algorithms, but also the physical reliability of robots in real conditions.

Why is this necessary?

The main goal is to accelerate the development of AI and humanoid technologies. According to the developers, sport is the ideal environment for testing. There are even plans for one-off human vs robot matches under strict safety rules.

What next?

This event served as a rehearsal for the large-scale World Humanoid Robot Games tournament, which will take place in Beijing in August 2025. It will include several sports disciplines involving robots.

