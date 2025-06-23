Three transfer destinations for Ronaldo — what will Cristiano choose

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates a goal. Photo: instagram.com/cristiano/

The saga surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo's new contract is nearing completion. The Portuguese soccer player is finishing his vacation and will decide which club he will play for in the coming days.

According to A Bola, Ronaldo has three options for continuing his career, two of which are in Europe.

Ronaldo's contract with Al Nasr will expire at the end of June. The Saudi club is offering the 40-year-old Portuguese player a two-year extension. If he agrees, he will once again become one of the highest-paid athletes in the world. Al Nasr intends to continue building its team around Ronaldo, who is also important for the club in terms of marketing.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez. Photo: instagram.com/cristiano/

Which other clubs are waiting for Ronaldo?

According to Portuguese journalists, two teams from the English Premier League are interested in signing the veteran player. The names of these clubs are being kept secret, but it is known that their offers are not as favorable as Al Nasr's contract. The main problem is that Ronaldo has been offered a one-year deal with an option to extend for another 12 months, but he is interested in a two-year contract.

Cristiano Ronaldo after winning the Nations League. Photo: instagram.com/cristiano/

Sporting is also interested in Ronaldo's services. It is claimed that the Portuguese's representatives are negotiating with the Lisbon club. In this case, Cristiano is not interested in the financial part, but he wants to get guarantees of a stable game in the main team.

The Portuguese still plans to play at the 2026 World Cup, and he will not end his career until at least mid-summer next year.

