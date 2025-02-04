Donald Trump met with Florida Panthers. Photo: Reuters

U.S. President Donald Trump spoke favorably of the Russians. It happened during a meeting at the White House with Florida Panthers players.

Trump praised the legendary goalkeeper, according to the Novyny.LIVE portal.

Trump hosts Russians

Among the Florida players who visited the White House were Russians Sergei Bobrovsky and Dmitry Kulikov.

During his speech, Trump recognized the legendary Russian goaltender Bobrovsky, and praised Bobrovsky's play and called for his induction into the NHL Hall of Fame.

It should be noted that Florida, like Bobrovsky, won the Stanley Cup for the first time last season.

This season, the Panthers are leading the Atlantic Division and are once again among the Stanley Cup contenders.

Interestingly, after the outbreak of a full-scale war in Ukraine, the IIHF disqualified all Russian national teams and clubs from Russia.

Unlike the International Ice Hockey Federation, the NHL has refused to impose sanctions on many Russian hockey players playing in North America. Many of them continue to support the Russian government and Vladimir Putin.

