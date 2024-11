Бокс у Саудівській Аравії: відбудуться бої Дюбуа проти Паркера, Бетербієв — Бівол 2

Sources: #DuboisParker & #BeterbievBivol2 planned for Feb. 22 Riyadh Season card that will be absolute stacked (AND I DO NOT USE THAT WORD LIGHTLY). Read my story & sign up for my #boxing newsletter for details on the 5 bouts in the works: https://t.co/js1jgQKoxR pic.twitter.com/lWsZFW5nLF