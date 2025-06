Оліслагерс прокоментувала перемогу над Магучіх в Діамантовій лізі

Gold and glory 💎🥇



Back-to-back Diamond League wins? Nicola Olyslagers says yes as a 2.00m clearance lands her on top of the high jump in Paris!



🥇 Nicola Olyslagers 🇦🇺 - 2.00m

🥈 Yaroslava Mahuchikh 🇺🇦 - 1.97m

🥉 Eleanor Patterson 🇦🇺 - 1.97m



📽️ - Diamond League AG… pic.twitter.com/EkHVF3VzTv