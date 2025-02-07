Yaroslava Maguchikh wins gold at the start of the 2025 season

Yaroslava Maguchikh. Photo: instagram.com/rosya_dp

Yaroslava Maguchikh, the Paris 2024 Olympic high jump champion, has returned to the new winter season. The Ukrainian started the competition year in Udine, Italy.

According to the Suspilne Sport portal, Maguchikh started with a victory.

How Maguchikh started the season

After a long break, Yaroslava Maguchikh returned to competition at the Udin Jump Development tournament in Udine, Italy.

While the event wasn’t her most successful in terms of results, she is gradually getting back into competitive form. Despite the break, the record holder secured victory with a jump of 1.94 meters.

Maguchikh was originally set to compete against Maria Vukovic and Carmen Bruus for the title, but her main rival turned out to be Hungary’s Liliana Batory.

She began her performance at 1.91 meters, which Batory cleared on her final attempt to secure second place. Yaroslava then cleared 1.94 meters on her first attempt, while Batory failed to match it, confirming Maguchikh’s victory.

With the win in hand, she attempted 1.98 meters but was unsuccessful in all attempts.

Interestingly, back in 2021, Yaroslava won in Udine with a jump of 2 meters. This year marked her return to the event after a long absence.

