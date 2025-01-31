Milevsky calls out one of the Dynamo players after they won the Europa League

Dynamo before the match. Photo: Press service of the club

The victory in the final round of the Europa League over RFS was Dynamo's only win in the European Cup tournament. After a tough match, the Kyiv team earned 4 points and finished in third place in the final standings.

Artem Milevsky was dissatisfied with the actions of one of the team's players and wrote about it in his closed Telegram channel.

Oleksandr Shovkovskyi's side had long lost any chance of qualifying for the Europa League playoffs. However, according to the coach, it was important for the players of the Kyiv club to finish the tournament on a positive note, and the White and Blues succeeded. They won 1-0, though not all fans were satisfied with the performance.

Artem Milevsky in Kyiv. Photo: instagram.com/timi1010/

Milevsky criticizes Dynamo

Oleksandr Pikhalonok scored the only goal of the match. But Ukraine striker Vladyslav Vanat left the field again without scoring, and was criticized by Artem Milevsky.

Vladyslav Vanat during the match. Photo: Dynamo's press service

The former Dynamo striker did not like the fact that the young footballer was inactive for most of the match. Vanat did not aggravate the situation in front of the opponent's goal and, in Milevsky's opinion, did not participate in his teammates' attacks.

"What do you guys say about the moment when a man is offside and Yarmola goes in and he is not offside? Can you somehow, I don't know, turn on your brains, damn it, if you're a fashionable striker, just stand there and not touch the ball?" said Milevsky.

The former footballer has been criticizing Vanat a lot lately. It all started when Vladislav decided to tell a joke about Milevsky. Artem replied that it was too early for a player to joke about such topics.

