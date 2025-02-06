Neymar made an impressive debut for Santos — what is known

Neymar during a training session in Santos. Photo: REUTERS

Brazilian football has made a long-awaited comeback, and it seems to have lived up to expectations.

According to ESPN, Neymar made his debut for Santos after returning from a successful career in Europe and a less successful stint in Saudi Arabia.

The forward played his first match and immediately made an impression with his actions.

How Neymar played

The Brazilian star forward made his debut for Santos in a match against Botafogo, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Neymar came on after halftime and, despite the dropped points, was named Man of the Match.

"I love Santos. I need game time because I'm not 100% ready yet. I think in three or four games, I'll feel better," the player told journalists.

Santos' next match will be against Novorizontino on February 9.

