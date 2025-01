Клопп витратив майже 100 млн на трансфер у своєму новому клубі

🚨🧨 BREAKING: RB Leipzig will sign #Xavi on permanent deal ✔️



Contract until 2027. Transfer fee: €50m + add-ons as per @philipphinze24 and @BILD_rbleipzig.



Transfer fee can rise to €80m with bonus payments. But it is rather unrealistic that this amount will be reached.… pic.twitter.com/vmeMan93qC