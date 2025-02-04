Svitolina played the demonstration match with the known Ukrainian military

Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina. Photo: instagram.com/elisvitolina

The star tennis masterclass was held in one of the Ukrainian cities. It was prepared especially for children.

Ukrainian tennis players Elina Svitolina and Serhii Stakhovskyi, who became the Defence Forces soldier after the beginning of the full-scale invasion, held the children’s masterclass in Vinnytsia, according to the Svitolina Foundation on Instagram.

The participants were young tennis players aged 6 to 16. They were able to gain important knowledge and communicate with legendary sportspeople.

Where and when it all happened

The venue for the masterclass was the Vinnytsia Tennis Club Tennis Hall. All the activities of the previously announced event were held there.

Elina Svitolina and Serhii Stakhovskyi held the masterclass and talked to the children who attended.

