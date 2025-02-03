Armen Sarkissian. Photo: Russian media

The explosion in Moscow killed the Head of the DPR boxing federation and criminal mastermind Armen Sarkissian, also known as Armen "Horlivskyi". Details of the attack have become known.

According to the Russian media, the gunman was alive and hospitalised at the scene.

"Horlivskyi" did not die instantly

According to the source, Sarkissian and his known associates were killed in the explosion in the Alye Parusa residential complex in Moscow. All of them are outlawed in Ukraine.

Only on the second attempt was the information about Sarkissian’s death confirmed. The gunman survived, but lost his leg and was in a coma, but his heart stopped in hospital.

Sarkissian’s bodyguard was killed in the explosion, and another bodyguard, Oleg Kaspiroviya, sustained severe concussion and shrapnel wounds.

Sergei Shkryabatovsky, the former bodyguard of Viktor Yanukovych, was also injured.

It is worth noting that in 2014, the deceased Sarkissian organised the dispatch of armed "anti-Maidan" protesters to the Maidan in Kyiv. In addition, since 2022, he was a warden in prisons where Ukrainian prisoners were tortured.

