PSG to fight for Barcelona's Lamine Yamal — media

Lamine Yamal is working with the ball. Photo: Reuters/Rodrigo Antunes

The coaching staff of the French club PSG has asked the club's management to sign the leader of Barcelona and one of the best young footballers in the world. The 2024 European champion may become a newcomer to the Parisian club.

Barcelona will have a hard time keeping Lamine Yamal, reports Marca.

PSG's transfer policy will not change in the coming years. The French club will continue to invite the best players in the world to join the team. Lamine Yamal could be one of them. The Barcelona leader is on PSG's list of priority transfers.

Details of the upcoming transfer

Lamine Yamal's contract with Barcelona runs until the summer of 2026, and the Catalan club is already in talks with the player's agent to extend the agreement. The best young footballer in the world in 2024 has been the main star of the Blaugrana for several seasons, and the club intends to keep the player on the team for a long time.

Lamine Yamal beats the opponent. Photo: Reuters/Ana Beltran

Many European clubs would like to invite the 17-year-old to join them. The main contender for Yamal's transfer is PSG.The French club is willing to offer the player the release clause stated in his contract, which is 180 million euros.

In this situation, Yamal will have to decide where to continue his career. In 2017, the Brazilian Neymar joined PSG in the same situation.

This season, Lamine Yamal has played 27 games in all competitions for Barcelona, scoring 9 goals and providing 13 assists.

As a reminder, the Turkish club plans to make an offer to Dynamo Kyiv for the transfer of Mykola Shaparenko.

The European rhythmic gymnastics champion had surgery for the removal of a healthy meniscus.

One of the Ukrainian Premier League clubs will face a ban on registering new players.