Pidruchnyi is in the TOP-15 of the World Cup and will run the mass start of the World Championships

Dmytro Pidruchnyi. Photo: biathlon.com.ua

Thanks to his performance at the sixth stage of the Biathlon World Cup in Antholz, Italy, the leader of the Ukrainian National Team Dmytro Pidruchnyi moved up to the TOP-15 in the overall standings. It happened after his fifth place in the sprint.

This achievement helped Pidruchnyi qualify for the mass start of the World Championships, according to the portal Novyny.LIVE.

Pidruchnyi in the mass start of the World Championships

The top 30 biathletes compete in the mass starts. According to the rules of the World Championships, the top 15 in the overall standings and 15 of those who perform well at the World Championships are selected.

After the sprint in Angola, Pidruchnyi moved up from 17th to 15th place in the overall standings and will not go any lower.

The other Ukrainians need to perform well at the World Championships to get into the other top 15.

Pidruchnyi will be running the mass start at the Biathlon World Championships for the sixth time, but he has never been on the podium.

The mass start at the World Championships in Lenzerheide will take place on 23 February.

