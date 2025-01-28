Ukrainian sumo wrestlers Sokolovskyi and Yavhusyshyn set a record in Japan

Danylo Yavhusyshyn before the fight. Photo: Wikipedia

An epoch-making event for Ukrainian sports took place in Japan. Athletes from Vinnytsia and Melitopol took part in the prestigious sumo tournament.

Ukrainian athletes demonstrated some of the best results at the championship, the Ukrainian Sumo Federation reported on Facebook.

On Thursday, January 23, the traditional Grand Sumo Tournament was held in Tokyo. For the first time in the history of the sport, two Ukrainian sumo wrestlers competed in Japan. Serhii Sokolovskyi from Melitopol and Danylo Yavhusyshyn from Vinnytsia are the favorites of local fans.

Ukrainians Danylo Yavhusyshyn (right) and Serhii Sokolovskyi. Photo: Sumo Federation of Ukraine

Achievements of Ukrainians in Japan

Serhii Sokolovskyi is known by the pseudonym Shishi Masaru. Danylo Yavhusyshyn is known in Japan as Aonishiki Arata. The Ukrainians achieved impressive results at the Grand Slam. Each of them won 10 out of 11 possible matches.

Yavgusyshyn and Sokolovskyi are the second and third sumo wrestlers in Japanese history after Ivan Boryshko, who was known as Taiho Koiki. Today, Vinnytsia-born Yavhusyshyn is 20 years old, while Sokolovsky is 8 years older than his teammate. The Melitopol native, whose mother survived the Russian occupation, became a star in Japan in the summer of 2023.

