Йожеф Сабо зробив прогноз на бій Усик — Дюбуа

𝐔𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐒𝐏𝐔𝐓𝐄𝐃 has arrived at Wembley 🏟️🔥



The undisputed fight is live worldwide & available to buy NOW via @DAZNBoxing 🌎#UsykDubois2 | Wembley Stadium | Tonight | #RiyadhSeason pic.twitter.com/Ib7VWdfRX0