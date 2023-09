Світоліна поступилася третій ракетці світу та вилетіла з US Open

Svitolina is out of the US Open.



✅11-3 in Grand Slams this year



What she did in Slams this year is unthinkable.



Elina returned to tennis 8 months after having a baby



She came back this quickly for 1 reason



So the world remembers the heartbeat of Ukraine.



🇺🇦💙🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/liDTqfbx8q