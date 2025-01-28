Vladimir Putin and Maksim Khramtsov. Photo: Russian media

Maksim Khramtsov, the taekwondo athlete with neutral status and a Russian passport, won the Olympic Games in Tokyo but was not allowed to go to Paris. The reason was his support for the policies of the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin.

The athlete told the Russian media why he chose Putin and the war over the Olympics.

Maksim Khramtsov with former Defence Minister of the Russian Federation Sergei Shoigu. Photo: Russian media

Russian confirms that they have no place in the International Tournaments

According to Khramtsov, he has no regrets about missing the Olympic Games in Paris because he supports Putin. He noted that he had openly spoken about it to the representatives of the International Federation before being banned from the World Cup in Baku.

Khramtsov was asked about the photo with Vladimir Putin and his attitude towards the Head of State. The sportsman said he was proud of the President and his decisions.

The sportsman noted that he did not intend to be disingenuous or hide his position and considers Putin to be the leader of the country, and criticizing the leader is tantamount to treason for him.

