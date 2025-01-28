Ukrainian basketball player Yurii Zozulya got an Order of Bohdan Khmelnytsky

Yurii Zozulya. Photo: Basketball Federation of Ukraine

Yurii Zozulya, the former player of many Ukrainian Super League basketball clubs, is currently serving in the Defence Forces of Ukraine. For one of the battles, the sportsman received the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytsky, III Class, from the hands of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi.

It was reported by the press service of the Basketball Federation of Ukraine.

Ukrainian basketball player got an Order from Syrskyi

On August 24, 2024, near the village of Korenevo in Kursk region, Lieutenant Zozulya, together with an assault group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, entered the Russian rear and personally destroyed the machine gun nest cover group, which consisted of two servicemen of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

Thanks to Zozulya’s actions, other attack aircraft successfully attacked the main Russian positions.

While clearing the positions of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, they wounded the Ukrainian soldier, whom Zozulya provided first aid under fire and brought to the place from which he was evacuated.

After the successful attack, Zozulya, together with the small group of soldiers, organized a successful defence of the captured fortifications.

During his sporting career, Zozulya played for such powerful Ukrainian clubs as Dnipro, Sumykhimprom, Donetsk, Mykolaiv, and Cherkaski Mavpy.

As a reminder, Artem Dovbyk may join the Saudi Arabian Championship, where he will be able to earn huge amounts of money.

Dynamo Kyiv goalkeeper Heorhiy Bushchan is already in Saudi Arabia.

Real Madrid has a good option to replace Andriy Lunin.

The famous Ukrainian gymnast will take part in the selection for the US National Team — he could change his citizenship.