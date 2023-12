В Жироне рассказали насколько важен Довбик

Girona’s # 9 has scored his 9th of the season! 9️⃣9️⃣9️⃣9️⃣9️⃣9️⃣9️⃣9️⃣



Artem Dovbyk has opened the scoring v Alaves after some mayhem in the box



The Ox of a CF leaps highest to nod it into the net



1-0



Girona going top again as it stands! pic.twitter.com/VMYc2Yh5eY