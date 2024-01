Верджил Ортис отправил в первом раунде в нокаут Лоусона

VERGIL ORTIZ JR REMAINS UNDEFEATED.



Vergil Ortiz Jr stops Fredrick Lawson в 1st round via TKO 💥



• 20 Fights ✍️

• 20 Wins ✅

• 20 Knockouts 🥊



Do you agree with stoppage from Tony Weeks? #OrtizLawson pic.twitter.com/Pd6UrHQ0Rp