Кейн збільшив свій рекорд голів у збірній Англії та зробив подарунки партнерам

I couldn't have broken the @England all-time goalscoring record without the support of my team-mates and managers who have helped me along the way. This gift is a massive thank you from me to all those who I've shared a changing room with since my debut. Thank you. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🦁🦁🦁 pic.twitter.com/B1ZHyvilSd