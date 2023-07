Костюк через травму не вдалося перервати переможну серію Кіз

OMG YESSSSSSSSS @Madison_Keys!!!!!!! So so happy for your win today and I’m SOOOOO happy I could come cheer you on in person 😭😭😭😭😭 thx you so much for the towel and for the being the absolute BESTTT ✨✨✨💕💕💕❤️ R4 here we come!!!!! LOVE YOUUUUU!! ✨✨✨✨✨💕💕 #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/kbmx3DzCVf