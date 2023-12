Світоліна отримала престижну нагороду від WTA

Elina Svitolina wins the WTA Comeback Player of the Year award.



From returning to tour unranked in April & ending the year as the world #25, this was a year to remember.



🔹Strasbourg Champion



🔹Roland Garros Quarterfinal



🔹Wimbledon Semifinal



🔹Won 11 of 14 matches in… pic.twitter.com/fnMC0mhAWx