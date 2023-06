Хоселу стал героем полуфинала Лиги Наций

Rodri was named Player of the Match in Spain's 2-1 win vs Italy in the #NationsLeague semi-finals tonight:



90 Minutes Played

120 Touches

104 Accurate Passes

96.3% Pass Accuracy

4 Key Passes

4 Accurate Long Balls

2 Ground Duels Won

1 Interception

1 Big Chance Created pic.twitter.com/WhcBgGrgkG